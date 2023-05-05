Lions Club community volunteers to patch Hawaii Kai sidewalks

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Members of the Hawaii Kai Lions Club will be inspecting and patching any concrete sidewalk hazards along sections of Wailua Street.
They will be hard at work on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
As part of the District 50 Lion’s Safe Sidewalks initiative, the members are providing a much-needed service to the city of Hawaii Kai by helping to create a better and safer experience for the many people who frequently use the sidewalks.
The project is coordinated by the City’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program which is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Mantenance.
If you’re interested in volunteering and want to know about future opportunities to get involved, call DRM at 808-768-3606.
