Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31.
The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
Doors open Wednesday, August 31, at 6:30 a.m. Inspired by their Nimitz location, the new Pearl Highlands location will include a 4,500 dine-in area, as well as a bakery counter for takeout.
Open daily from 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., the location will feature favorites like hot cakes, oxtail soup and loco moco, and over 150 different types of fresh, hand-made from scratch pastries, like coco puffs and poi mochi donuts.
“For several years now it’s been one of Liliha Bakery’s goals to service our amazing central Oahu and west side communities a little closer to home, and it’s an honor we have the opportunity to expand and do so," said Connie Wong, Liliha Bakery Marketing Lead. “At our newest Pearl Highlands Center location, we’ll be sure to carry on Liliha Bakery’s legacy of timeless local dishes, freshly baked goods and pastries for Liliha lovers west of Honolulu to enjoy now conveniently in central Oahu.”
Other locations include the original Liliha Bakery location in Kalihi, Nimitz, Ala Moana Center in Macy’s and the International Market Place.
