'Likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history' | Gov. Green, officials give updates on Maui fire devastation

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Federal officials, along with Hawaii state, county, and local officials gave a press conference Thursday on the latest information on the Maui wildfires that have so far claimed dozens of lives.
As of Thursday, Aug. 10, 53 people are confirmed dead. Officials began the recovery efforts early Thursday morning, including the National Guard, along with disaster relief FEMA funds approved by President Joe Biden; Honolulu Police have been flown in to help; along with additional fire personnel from around the state.
GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN
Gov. Green did not mince words: "This is likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history." The severity of the wildfire in Lahaina "looks like a bomb went off, with fire."
Over 2,000 people are seeking shelter, possibly long-term, as dozens of homes and apartment buildings have been destroyed. Hotels and those who can open their homes across the state is being activated.
Rebuilding "will likely be in the billions of dollars."
MAUI MAYOR RICHARD BISSEN
"It's all gone," said Mayor Bissen on Lahaina town.
Right now, he says, the focus is on rescue efforts, and finding those missing.
"We are doing our best to identify those who have perished," he said.
Thousands are at shelters. Families can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
HAWAII US SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ
Hawaii US Sen. Schatz heralded the brave and united efforts of those across Hawaii right now.
“I have never seen such an extraordinary group of individuals dedicated to disaster response,” he said.
With the FEMA disaster funds cleared, both active duty and national guard forces will be activated throughout Maui County.
Those needing rental assistance or insurance help can access FEMA resources through the FEMA app, or by calling (800) 621-3362. Those who have incurred expenses during the emergency should keep their receipts for possible reimbursement.