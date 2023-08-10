 Skip to main content
'Likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history' | Gov. Green, officials give updates on Maui fire devastation

State and county officials just wrapped up a press conference with the latest on the fires.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Federal officials, along with Hawaii state, county, and local officials gave a press conference Thursday on the latest information on the Maui wildfires that have so far claimed dozens of lives. 

As of Thursday, Aug. 10, 53 people are confirmed dead. Officials began the recovery efforts early Thursday morning, including the National Guard, along with disaster relief FEMA funds approved by President Joe Biden; Honolulu Police have been flown in to help; along with additional fire personnel from around the state. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

