Likelike motorcycle crash leaves passenger dead, driver seriously injured

KALIHI, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Likelike Highway at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night.According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the motorcycle's driver, a 25-year-old male, lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier near the Kāneʻohe bound entrance of the Wilson Tunnel.The collision ejected both the male driver and his female passenger from the motorcycle.The male driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The female passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.Both passengers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and HPD said in a press release that speed appears to be a factor in the accident.According to HPD, this is the 6th Traffic fatality of 2022. HPD is continuing to investigate the accident.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.