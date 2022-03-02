 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lihue DMV to close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3

  • 0
Lihue DMV
FILE

LIHUE (KITV4) - The Motor Vehicle Registration & Drivers Licensing divisions of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. 

The closure is set to accommodate staff training, normal hours will resume on Friday, March 4 and at 8 am for kupuna hours.

Normal hours of operation at the DMV are from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays.

Those with appointments may check-in for a scheduled appointment up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment time.

If you are more than 5 minutes late, the appointment will be canceled and you will then be considered a walk-in customer.

Additionally, Kupuna Hour is still available for those 65 years or older from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointments necessary.

For more information or questions about the DMV, please visit https://www.kauai.gov/DMV.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK