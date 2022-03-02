Lihue DMV to close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 2, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LIHUE (KITV4) - The Motor Vehicle Registration & Drivers Licensing divisions of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. The closure is set to accommodate staff training, normal hours will resume on Friday, March 4 and at 8 am for kupuna hours.Normal hours of operation at the DMV are from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays.Those with appointments may check-in for a scheduled appointment up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment time.If you are more than 5 minutes late, the appointment will be canceled and you will then be considered a walk-in customer.Additionally, Kupuna Hour is still available for those 65 years or older from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointments necessary.For more information or questions about the DMV, please visit https://www.kauai.gov/DMV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Of Motor Vehicles Driver Tourism Commerce Staff Training Division Appointment Check-in Federal Holiday More From KITV 4 Island News Local Independent Hong Kong news outlet Citizen News shuts down over safety fears Jan 2, 2022 Local DOH declares water in 3 more zones safe to drink Updated 6 hrs ago Local Hawaiʻi Police Department have located missing 66-year John Kaauwai in Hilo Updated Feb 21, 2022 Business Inflation keeps weighing on consumer confidence Updated Feb 22, 2022 Local The new weather satellite that could spot wildfires before we do Updated Mar 1, 2022 COVID-19 Hawaii healthcare worker visiting mom for Thanksgiving for first time since pandemic began Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you