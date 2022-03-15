Light rail route would end short of Ala Moana Center under new city plan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to increase city services and staff to make government more efficient and add affordable housing. While at the same time scaling back the light rail project.
Bob Hoisch has been riding the city bus for nearly 40 years. He currently catches a ride at Ala Moana Center to get back to Waipahu, and said he was looking forward to the rail if it was faster and more convenient.
But he would not be able to do that under Blangiardi's major change to the current 20-mile rail route.
"I propose to amend it to 18.75 miles and 19 stations. Build it from Kapiolei to Halekauwila a South Street, which is 1.25 miles and two stations short of Ala Moana Center," Blangiardi said during his 2022 State of the City Address.
The change would reduce rail ridership, but Blangiardi feels buses will still be able to take people where they need to go.
"If that's the best they can come up with to get it finished and running, then yeah, do it, because time is money," said Hoisch.
Blangiardi said the change will cut the rail's cost to just under $10 Billion, and it would be completed by 2029.
But the federal government will have to agree to the change.
Rail was just one of the major topics of the mayor's address, where he also unveiled his $4.1 Billion budget.
"The budget emphasizes to reduce homelessness, build affordable housing, public safety, and a functional rail the city can afford," Blangiardi said.
Blangiardi wants to expand outreach services to assist with medical, social and mental health needs of homeless residents. He also wants to build more affordable housing, so fewer people will be living on the streets.
"The street is not a home. We can't look the other way when people are sleeping on sidewalks, in bus stops and under freeways," the mayor added.
Blangiardi said more money will also go toward modernizing and streamlining city departments and services. That will reduce wait time for permits and have enough people to answer the phones.
Blangiardi's budget will be funded in part by property taxes, which haven't gone up. But property assessments have, by some accounts nearly 10%, which means people will still be paying more in taxes.
"I don't think that is unusual. Over time property values have increased, and if you've lived here long enough there have been dramatic increases in property values," stated Blangiardi.
Property values aren't the only things going up. Thanks to inflation, the price of goods and services are rising, and additional costs could also put a crimp on the mayor's ambitious agenda.
"The city is currently in collective bargaining negotiations with city employees, and that will require pay raises for city employees, which we all support and they deserve. But that wasn't mentioned in the mayor's speech," said Honolulu City Councilman Tommy Waters.
Blangiardi will submit his change in rail plans to the federal government by June 30. He remains open to later extending the train route to Ala Moana Center or even the University of Hawaii at Manoa. But said he wants to defer those plans until the city's financial situation is better.