...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Lifeguards make early morning rescue at Waimea Bay

Big surf hits the North Shore

HALEʻIWA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel responded at 7:15 a.m. on Friday to a call reporting a surfer caught in the rip current at Waimea Bay.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Services Department press release, the 37-year-old surfer was screaming for help when lifeguards arrived.

A lifeguard entered the water paddled out to the surfer, keeping the distressed man from submerging. An Ocean Safety rescue watercraft (jet ski) then transported the victim to shore.

The man was then examined by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel, who determined he did not require further medical treatment.

Large surf is expected on Feb. 25, and Ocean Safety officials recommend staying out of the water unless you are at an expert level, listening to lifeguard warnings, keeping a safe distance away from the shoreline, and keeping any children close.

