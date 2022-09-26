Lifeguard certification courses coming to Kaneohe By KITV Web Staff Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Bell via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lifeguard certification courses are coming to Kaneohe District Park.The blended online learning course will take place on October 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kaneohe District Park's pool at 45-660 Kea’ahala Road. Offered in conjunction with the American Red Cross, the course includes instruction on lifeguarding, with CPR/AED rescuer and First Aid training.Certification stays valid for two years. Candidates at least 15-years-old by Oct. 1, 2022 and older can apply.For more information, including fees & registration, contact Randall Hong at (808) 768-8994 or email randall.hong@honolulu.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local NTSB release preliminary report on deadly Kauai helicopter crash Updated Mar 21, 2022 COVID-19 Kaua'i, Moloka'i report record daily COVID infections, officials urge for small holiday gatherings Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers, surf still up Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Moped accident leaves 19-year-old in critical condition, shuts down Kam Hwy Updated May 31, 2022 Local No lei giving allowed at upcoming high school graduation Updated Apr 15, 2022 COVID-19 Dr. Scott Miscovich with 'Premier Medical Group Hawaii' joined KITV to discuss vaccines and boosters Feb 4, 2022 Recommended for you