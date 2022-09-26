 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lifeguard certification courses coming to Kaneohe

  • Updated
  • 0
Lifeguard
Richard Bell via Unsplash

Lifeguard certification courses are coming to Kaneohe District Park.

The blended online learning course will take place on October 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kaneohe District Park's pool at 45-660 Kea’ahala Road.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred