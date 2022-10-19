 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Life Changing Surgery For Ewa Beach Girl

KITV 4's Cynthia Yip has the story of an Ewa Beach girl who will soon be getting surgery that could be life changing.

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted.

An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred