Lessons from Inflation | Local financial expert explains how to minimize impacts on your wallet

Inflation hit a new 40-year high in February with the consumer price index hitting 7.9%.
This is the highest it's been since 1982 and people are feeling it. From the pump, the grocery store, and everywhere in between.
KITV4 spoke with local financial professional Caine Nakata, who explains how to minimize inflation's impact on our wallets:
Question: What do we need to know about the rate of inflation right now?
Answer: Gas prices are up about 24% over the past month alone. In the past year, prices at the pump have gone up 53%. A new survey found that more than half of Americans surveyed said they will adjust how much they drive now that gas is over $4 per gallon.
Food prices were up 1% from January. That’s the fastest gain we’ve seen in a month since the beginning months of the pandemic in April 2020.
Energy prices were a huge part of the spike in inflation, with prices up 3.5%.
Q: What kinds of lessons should we take away from this historic inflation?
A: Inflation caught many people off guard, but it shouldn’t. A great lesson to take away from this is that when times are good and inflation is low, that’s a great time to invest in your future.
In many ways, the economy is cyclical. It’s important we use the good times to prepare for the bad times.
For example, when gas prices are low, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to run out and buy a gas-guzzler, because eventually prices are going to go up again.
Q: How can we prepare our finances for inflation?
Bring Down Debt
- Create an inventory of all your debts, including how much you owe and the interest rates you’re paying.
- You may want to set up auto-payments to make sure you don’t miss a payment. Getting hit with a late fee only adds to the problem.
- Now that you know what you owe and have a budget to track your spending, calculate how much you can afford to put toward your debt each month and pick a method that works for you.
- There are two general trains of thought when considering how to pay off debt:
- Snowball
- Organize your debt by the amount you owe and tackle your smallest balance first. Then tackle your next smallest balance. Like a snowball rolling down a hill, this method helps you build momentum until all debts are paid.
- Avalanche
- This method prioritizes paying off high-interest debt first.
- Snowball
- With either method, concentrate on paying off one debt at a time, while still making minimum payments on your other debts.
Don’t Forget Your Emergency Fund
- Americans’ biggest financial regret is not saving enough for emergencies.
- Your emergency fund should have enough money to cover 3-6 months of expenses if you were to lose your job, miss a paycheck or face an unexpected medical bill.
- When families don’t have money to face an unexpected expense, they may have to borrow money - and that can lead to a cycle of debt.
Revisit Your Goals
- One way to think about setting goals is to start with a long-term goal and think backward. For example, if your dream is to retire in 10 years, start by setting short-term monthly savings goals to help you get there.
- Investing or staying invested in stocks is one way to stay on track and beat inflation.
- I recommend my clients save 10-15% of each paycheck in an IRA or employer-sponsored 401(k).
- If you want to mitigate stress from the concerns about inflation, talk to your financial professional to help ensure you’re on the right path when it comes to your finances.
Caine Nakata is the President of Milestone Wealth Management. You can visit the website by, clicking here.