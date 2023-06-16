Leilani's Attic offers Las Vegas locals a taste of the islands

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- Some consider Las Vegas the 9th island, and although the sands of the Mojave Desert are quite different than our one hanau – our birth sands – many Native Hawaiians call it home. And whenever they need a taste of the islands – they visit Tyson Camarao – the owner of Leilani’s Attic.
"Leilani’s Attic is a retail grocery. We carry all the snacks, all the groceries from back home like you would see in Foodland," said Kalihi native Tyson Camarao, owner of Leilani's Attic, "We bring in things like Diamond Head soda, and things that you can't get off island like yellow can vienna sausage compared to blue can vienna sausage. It's like it's the same thing but also we say no, it's not the same thing."
And a stop at Leilani’s attic is not your typical shopping experience
"I think we're so different from any other grocery store. Because aunty is working the counter and my wife will hold the baby while you shopping," Camarao mentioned with a sense of pride.
Customers can gaze at the Hawaiian jewelry case, grab a 20 lb bag of rice or get their hands on Moloka’i Hot Bread, goodies from Punalu’u Bakery, and even Hanalei and Taro brand poi. Camarao has it shipped in fresh weekly.
And for locals in need of lei for special occasions – he employs a small army of lei makers.
"And it's so nice now. It's not just Poly's coming in the door. You know, people come in and they're like, 'Yeah, do you have those flower necklace things?' And we're like, yeah, we got those and then it's an opportunity to teach them," said Camarao, "Hey, here's a couple of rules about [lei], when I give it to you, accept it. Don't take it off in front of me. So it's just that opportunity to share your culture with other cultures."
Camarao has been an ambassador of the Hawaiian culture on the continent for about 20 years and when he sees other locals he gets excited.
"When you see the guy in the Toyota driving down the street, you see the sticker you throw him shaks, you know, and then he sees me in the store and sees what we've created like that gives him more hope 'cuz even coming here, people get homesick," Camarao continued, "We have such a strong sense of home even though there's so much of us it’s like man I wanna be home, you know,"
Perhaps one day our kanaka will be able to ho’i hou, return again to Hawai’i, but for now Camarao welcomes his customers into a part of his home he calls Leilani’s Attic.