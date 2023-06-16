 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leilani's Attic offers Las Vegas locals a taste of the islands

  • Updated
  • 0
Leilani's Attic

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- Some consider Las Vegas the 9th island, and although the sands of the Mojave Desert are quite different than our one hanau – our birth sands – many Native Hawaiians call it home. And whenever they need a taste of the islands – they visit Tyson Camarao – the owner of Leilani’s Attic.

"Leilani’s Attic is a retail grocery. We carry all the snacks, all the groceries from back home like you would see in Foodland," said Kalihi native Tyson Camarao, owner of Leilani's Attic, "We bring in things like Diamond Head soda, and things that you can't get off island like yellow can vienna sausage compared to blue can vienna sausage. It's like it's the same thing but also we say no, it's not the same thing."

Tyson Camarao
Leilani's Attic Las Vegas
Leilani's Attic Shelves
Leilani's Lei
Leilani's Leis

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred