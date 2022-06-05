'Lei of Aloha' delivered to Uvalde, Texas in support of the 21 lives lost By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FACEBOOK: Lei of Aloha for World Peace Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The ‘Lei of Aloha’ was delivered to Uvalde, Texas on Saturday. Volunteers with 'Lei of Aloha for World Peace' helped weave the Lei to show support and remember the 19 children and two adults who tragically lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas.A special blessing ceremony was held on Thursday in Maui for families of the deadly school shooting.Volunteers then left Thursday for the mainland to deliver the Lei Saturday. Local Three killed, 14 injured in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooting that left several victims hit by fleeing cars By Tina Burnside, CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lei Of Aloha Volunteer Texas Uvalde Adult Ceremony Shooting Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 100-year-old Hawaii Theater continues vaccination efforts Updated Apr 8, 2022 News Waipio Valley Road is closed to visitors indefinitely Updated Mar 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Drugs, cash, gun found during warrant sweep at Lahaina home; 2 arrested Updated Feb 9, 2022 News Revitalization of Japanese Tourism Industry to begin this summer Updated Apr 6, 2022 Politics Plan finalized for flushing of contaminated water from Navy's water system Updated Dec 19, 2021 Local 2 former Hawaii lawmakers admit guilt in corruption case Updated Feb 15, 2022 Recommended for you