 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Lei of Aloha' delivered to Uvalde, Texas in support of the 21 lives lost

  • Updated
  • 0
'Lei of Aloha' delivered to Uvalde, Texas in support of the 21 lives lost
FACEBOOK: Lei of Aloha for World Peace

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The ‘Lei of Aloha’ was delivered to Uvalde, Texas on Saturday. 

Volunteers with 'Lei of Aloha for World Peace' helped weave the Lei to show support and remember the 19 children and two adults who tragically lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas.

A special blessing ceremony was held on Thursday in Maui for families of the deadly school shooting.

Volunteers then left Thursday for the mainland to deliver the Lei Saturday.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK