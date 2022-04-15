 Skip to main content
Lei-giving ban at Baldwin High graduation met with pushback from students, parents, and florists

Wailuku, MAUI (KITV4) - Disappointed parents and students at Maui's Baldwin High School are hoping school administration will rethink its ban on lei giving at this year's May 20 graduation ceremony. 

Principal Keoni Wilhelm sent a letter to parents Tuesday detailing COVID-19 safety measures for the event, which also announced that guests will not be allowed to give leis to graduates before, during, or after the ceremony, including in the parking lot. 

"[Lei giving] is just a wonderful thing, so I just don't get how the island is open for business, business as usual for everyone, but the kids can't have their first really important celebration," florist Sandi Ioakimi said. 

Aside from the potential loss in business for her and many other floral companies on Maui, Ioakimi said she sympathizes with this year's graduates. 

"It's kind of upsetting, I mean I've looked forward to having a graduation ceremony since I started high school and having my family come and give me leis and I don't know it's just sad that we don't get to give leis this year," Baldwin High senior Danlie Awai said.

Awai hopes students can reach a compromise with school administration. 

"Maybe the parents can just pass out leis to their kids, I don't know just make it a little fun," Awai suggested. 

KITV4 reached out to Principal Wilhelm and have not heard back. 

