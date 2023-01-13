Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug.
They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
Lawmakers and representatives of advocacy organizations, such as the Marijuana Policy Project and Drug Policy Forum of Hawaii, are gearing up to introduce legislation this session.
State Rep. Jeanne Kapela is leading the charge. She says legalizing marijuana isn't all about money, but more about protecting those who have been marginalized. She says too many people have been incarcerated and criminalized. This bill would clear records and facilitate re-sentencing of those who are believed to be wrongly criminalized over marijuana use.
Kapela says prisons are already overcrowded and tax dollars shouldn't continue to support that. She also says legalization could also help boost the economy. It has the capability of generating $50 million in the first year.
Kapela says giving justice to those who have been wrongly criminalized is at the forefront of this bill.
"We keep putting people behind bars and keep putting people in cages for ingesting a plant, and for me, when we have other states that have legalized who have profited off of legacy growers and strains created in Hawaii, when we still have this mass incarceration system here in Hawaii that is bursting at the seams," Kapela said.
Green has said he would sign a bill to legalize cannabis for adults and has ideas on where the tax revenues can go towards.
Legislators and advocates feel that with Green's support, they can accomplish their goals at this upcoming session.