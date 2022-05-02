Legislators call on state to look into emergency road, second bridge for Hanalei

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HANALEI TOWN (KITV4) - Kuhio Highway, the only roadway in and out of Hanalei Town on Kaua'i, has been blocked off twice over the past four years, due to flooding and landslides.
In 2018, Hanalei Valley was isolated for weeks, and the communities of Ha'ena and Wainiha for much longer. Then last year, a landslide barricaded Kuhio Highway for two weeks.
"The responsibility of bringing supplies in and evacuating people tends to fall on the county and the community," said Joel Guy, who was born and raised in Hanalei.
After last year's storm, Guy and dozens of other volunteers transported residents across the river via ferry, then up the unpaved Honu Road using ATVs. Some residents took off of work to help the effort.
To ease that burden, state senators adopted a resolution asking the Dept. of Transportation to launch a study looking into the feasibility of creating an emergency access route and second bridge in the area.
"Having a second (road) in and out of Hanalei would provide that kind of sense of security that we know it's not gonna be all on the burden of the community and the county," Guy said.
Another resident suggested state and county leaders roll out other preventative measures.
"Some of the things that we need to do is look at the vegetation in the area, like cutting back the Hau trees so that the river can flow more easily, and so it doesn't back up in the area," resident Mina Morita said.
Guy explained most residents are "ready and vigilant for these kinds of situations. But at the same time, know that it's not the end of the world, we will be okay, we'll be able to take care of each other."
In accordance with the resolution, DOT has until 20 days before next year's legislative session to submit its findings.