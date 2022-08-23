 Skip to main content
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

Journey Press Photo 2022

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu on Oct. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years.

Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Bartalini is dedicating these shows in memory of his friend Olivia Newton-John.
Bartalini is dedicating these shows in memory of his friend Olivia Newton-John.

