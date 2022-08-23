Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years.
Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, the powerhouse band is known for both their anthemic rock songs and their soaring ballads. Generations of fans have danced and sang along to Journey’s enduring catalog of hits, which includes 19 incredible Top 40 singles and everyone’s favorite to belt out along with the band – “Don’t Stop Believin’” – which has been streamed over one billion times.
Journey’s newest album, Freedom, their first studio album since 2011’s Eclipse, continues to spotlight the band’s impressive mastery of the rock genre, debuting at No. 1 on the Current Rock Chart when it was released on July 8, 2022. Other chart positions include: No. 2 Current Digital Album, No. 2 Digital Albums, No. 3 Current Album sales, No. 3 Album Sales, No. 3 Internet Albums, and No. 88 Billboard 200. Rave reviews call the 15 tracks “scintillating” and “blood pumping,” and go on to say that the songs collectively “send an uplifting vibe of hope, evoke a sense of inner calm, and a firm conviction that love conquers all.”
Known not just for their rock and roll prowess but also for their enthusiastic engagement with fans, Journey is elated to be back, live and in person, entertaining their multigenerational legions of admirers.
Concert promoter Rick Bartalini Presents is thrilled to welcome Journey back to Hawai’i.
“The entire team at RBP are excited to bring Journey to Hawai’i once again. They’ve been cranking out massive hits for almost 50 years. Just about everyone alive knows at least one or two Journey songs. The team and I cannot wait to welcome the people of Hawai’i to the show in October," said Rick Bartalini.
Exclusive presale for Hawai’i residents
RBP has been committed to getting the best seats at the best prices to the best events into the hands of Hawai'i’s concertgoers for several years. To do that, the promoter offers geo-limited presales to residents who have a Hawai’i zip code on their credit card billing address. As with past concerts, RBP is offering an exclusive presale for Hawai’i residents to purchase Journey tickets. The presale will be geo-limited by the ticket-selling platform, which will automatically cross-check zip codes on the credit cards used to purchase tickets.
Additionally, during the presale, ticket sale activity will be actively monitored to ensure that the presale is handled fairly for Hawai’i residents. If any out-of-state purchases slip through the platform, those tickets will be canceled and returned to the inventory for Hawai’i residents to purchase first.
The online only presale for Hawai’i residents goes on sale Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. HST. No password is required. Up to eight tickets may be purchased by one patron.
Tickets go on sale to the mainland starting Saturday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. HST.
Fans can get further information by signing up for Event Alerts at RBPconcerts.com.
Set to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023, Journey has set the standard for arena rock bands to follow for generations, and the band has set the bar high. They’ve amassed 19 Top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums. With almost 100 million albums sold worldwide, they’re one of the few bands to be diamond-certified.
Their Greatest Hits album is one of the most popular “greatest hits” collections in the world, with 15 million copies sold. While "Don't Stop Believin'" is undeniably their biggest smash hit, with over one billion streams, the band is also known for “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”, “Open Arms”, “Faithfully”, “Any Way You Want It”, and “Only the Young.”
General Ticket Information
- Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
- Tickets will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.com and in-person at the venue box office (Monday – Saturday, 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.)
- Neal S. Blaisdell Center address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814
Partial proceeds to be donated
Bartalini’s Aren’t You Glad You Stayed Foundation will donate $1 from the sale of each ticket to the Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.
Bartalini is dedicating these shows in memory of his friend Olivia Newton-John.
In a statement, Bartalini said:
Olivia was indeed as kind, sweet, lovely and grateful as she appeared to the world. She always sent handwritten thank you cards and would worry if she had forgotten anyone. That's the kind of person she was. She was an
advocate for animals, the planet, breast cancer awareness and cannabis treatments for cancer. She was the most positive and grateful person I’ve ever known.
I find it serendipitous that Olivia wrote “The Promise (The Dolphin Song),” which was featured on her record Physical, during a stay at the Kahala Hotel. The accompanying music video was recorded at Sea Life Park. She loved
Hawai’i and was excited for me when I told her I was moving here in 2016. I find it comforting that she has these connections here and so close to my home in Hawaii' Kai.
Olivia had a profound influence on my life and career. In 1982, I attended her Physical Tour in Oakland, California. It was the very first concert I ever saw. I was a violently abused 12-year-old boy that found happiness for the first time at her show. A seed was planted that night. My career and company is not a coincidence. In Olivia's own words to me about that night so long ago, "It inspired a dream."
Bartalini is auctioning off a collection of memorabilia signed by Newton-John to benefit his Aren’t You Glad You Stayed Foundation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne Australia.
Auction link: https://www.ebay.com/str/arentyougladyoustayedfdn