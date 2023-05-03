Legal experts weigh in on Day 2 of brutal Honolulu sex assault trial

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In the trial for an Oahu man who is accused of sexually abusing a woman and leaving her with life-threatening injuries, the prosecution and the defense are committed to conflicting accounts of the incident.
Tuesday marked the second day of trial for 34-year-old Michael Hirokawa, who has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping.
While the woman claims Hirokawa attacked her in his Capitol Place condo three years ago, Hirokawa alleged the woman drugged him.
Attorney Megan Kau explained the defendant and the woman's credibility will be a key deciding factor for the jury.
"It's an outrageous defense that this woman drugged and beat up the defendant. However, if the jury believes the defendant, then it's possible the jury could find him not guilty of attempted murder," Kau said.
Attorney Doug Chin added in cases like this, jurors often change their mind throughout the trial as they're presented with more and more evidence.
So far, the prosecution has detailed the extensive injuries the woman endured after the incident. But the defense claimed because Hirokawa was allegedly drugged, he does not remember much of the incident and felt his own life was in danger.
Hirokawa has been in and remains under house arrest after posting $500,000 bail. Kau pointed out house arrest is unusual in these types of cases because most defendants cannot afford bail, so they are kept in jail.
"It's not fair for the government to come back and say, 'Oh, well, now we're going to try to increase his bail.' That's not fair," Kau said.
Chin explained judges typically try to keep jurors from knowing a defendant's bail and confinement status so as to not influence their verdict.
"What you don't want to have is the defense attorney saying, 'Hey, you know, my client has been under house arrest all this time so it just shows that he must not have been very dangerous if that's the case,'" Doug said.
If convicted, Hirokawa could be sentenced to life in prison.