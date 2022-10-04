Legal challenges and questions over concealed carry rights

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legal challenges are now aimed at Honolulu's proposed concealed carry rules and regulations.
Along with lawsuits, some question what will be legal for approved permit holders.
The regulations over getting concealed carry permits are still being hammered out, but there is already law over when a legal permit holder could use their weapon.
"If they are fear for their lives, they can use the firearm accordingly. That may mean just touching it, drawing it, or shooting it. It depends on the circumstances," said Honolulu attorney Kevin O'Grady.
If there is a way out, use of deadly force may not be warranted under Hawaii law. So those carrying concealed weapons will have to justify their actions.
What may be life threatening to one person, may not to another.
"If someone just threatens you with words, and there isn't a whole lot to result with you hospitalized or ending up dead, and you pull the firearm out -- you will be the defendant," added O'Grady.
That is why HPD wants to require training for potential concealed carry residents. Not only so they know when it is legal to draw or shoot their weapon, but also so they only hit their intended target.
"I am worried about the safety of everyone on Oahu. If you want a license to carry you have to have a certain level of proficiency - to reduce the risk of anyone else being hurt," said Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan.
Under the proposed rules, residents would have to pass a test that requires them to quickly draw their concealed weapon, and hit targets at increasingly longer distances..all within a certain amount of seconds.
"It appears that test is comparable to what security officers have to go through in order to qualify. It is not an easy qualification," said Tom Tomimbang, co-owner of 808 Gun Club.
He said those training to become a security guard usually have a week of training before taking that proficiency test
"Someone who is fairly new to shooting will have a hard time," added Tomimbang.
But O'Grady said testing requirements and restrictions are being legally challenged.
"Qualifications and being able meet a test is not constitutional. You don't need to prove anything to a bureaucrat to exercise your 2nd Amendment right," stated O'Grady.
Next he says -- there will be lawsuits over restrictions of where residents are NOT able to take their legal concealed weapons.
"If you get the license, but the county declares everything as a sensitive place - then it means no license at all. There will be lawsuits if they make every park and bus a sensitive place," stated O'Grady.
He adds it make take years to hammer out what legally will be allowed for permit carriers, and even the Police Chief admits the discussion over regulations won't end after the first permits go out.
"Once the legislature starts next year, there will be more conversations on how we incorporate these rules into state law," said Logan.
