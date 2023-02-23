Left lanes on Pali Highway closed due to uprooted tree above tunnels

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The left lanes of the Pali Highway have been closed going both directions due to an uprooted tree above the tunnel portals, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.
HDOT says crews are working to safely remove the tree and that intermittent full closures of the highway may be necessary during the removal process.
There is no estimated time for when the highway will be fully re-opened. There have been no reports of accidents on the Pali related to the uprooted tree.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
