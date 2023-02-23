 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Left lanes on Pali Highway closed due to uprooted tree above tunnels

Pali uprooted tree 2/23
Courtesy: HDOT via Twitter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The left lanes of the Pali Highway have been closed going both directions due to an uprooted tree above the tunnel portals, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

HDOT says crews are working to safely remove the tree and that intermittent full closures of the highway may be necessary during the removal process.

