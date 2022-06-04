LEEP Program gives training to teenagers who want to pursue a career in law enforcement

WAIPAHU, HAWAII (KITV4) - High school student, John Morales, says joining the Law Enforcement Explorers Program, also known as LEEP, gave him a sense of purpose. He says he now has goals past high school, which he said he didn't have before.
"My choice is either go to the military right after high school or I go to college first and then the military. I’m also heavily considering joining HPD," said John Morales, a sergeant in the LEEP program.
The LEEP Program gives kids aged 14-20 who may have an interest in a career in law enforcement early training – like physical training and community services.
The program is also geared towards children who need guidance – by also offering leadership and character development classes.
"I wasn't always like this. I was a troubled teenager back in middle school. Through this program, it helped me develop a sense of character," said Morales.
Officials at LEEP say recruitment is their main goal.
"They can stay with us until they're eligible to take our police test. So while they’re here, they can prepare for it, be groomed for it, and be a lot more comfortable when it comes time to test. We have a few that are actually officers that came through the program,” said Officer Bradly DeBlake, Honolulu Police Officer and advisor at LEEP.
Ashlie Ferido says she started the program when she was 15 and she plans to join the Honolulu Police Department after she graduates college.
“After HPD, I want to move to the federal level like the FBI or Homeland Security,” said Ferido.
Ferido also said if she stays with HPD, she hopes to become chief one day.
Officials at the program say they accept applications all year long. For more information on LEEP, go to their website at honolulupd.org/leep.