Lawyers invite those who filed complaints for the Kalima lawsuit to a talk story event

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The lawyers who sued the State of Hawaii over breaches of trust from the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust are hosting a talk story session Tuesday over Zoom to discuss questions claimants may have about the Kalima lawsuit.
The two lawyers, Carl Varady and Thomas Grande, have been pursuing this breach of trust lawsuit for over 23 years and are looking to talk to claimants and family members of claimants from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.
After 24 years of litigation, the Kalima settlement was given final approval on July 21, 2023.
“We want to recognize and thank our class members and their families for their commitment to resolve these long-standing claims,” said class co-counsel Tom Grande. “This has been a long struggle and the resolution of this case has only been possible through our collective efforts.”
In 2022, the state legislature allocated the funds to settle the $328 million owed to the lawyers and their clients. Payment is expected to be distributed after September 1, 2023.
“This settlement will provide an economic buffer for many Hawaiian families who are living the edge because they were denied the benefits of a homestead award, which is their birthright,” Class Co-Counsel Carl Varady said.
During the two decades of litigation, over 1,100 people who filed complaints died without receiving their financial compensation. The settlement will distribute about $100 million to the heirs of the deceased class members.
“Our appreciation [for the Court] is tempered by knowledge that nearly half of the class members will not be with us to witness or celebrate the court’s ruling.”
The Hawaiian Home Lands Trust was established in 1923 to rehabilitate homestead lots to people with 50 percent Native Hawaiian blood or over. The State removed parts of land from the trust after statehood and as a result over 30,000 Native Hawaiians are waiting for homestead awards.