Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Lawsuit: Homesick Navy officer can't get Hawaii gun permit

Navy sailor

A Navy sailor aboard the USS Halsey salutes as the ship passes by the USS Utah Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia/ AP

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii says in a lawsuit that he can’t get a gun permit because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick.

Michael Santucci’s lawsuit is the latest challenge to Hawaii’s gun ownership restrictions. His lawsuit focuses on a state law that allows access to an applicant’s medical records in determining whether someone should be allowed to own a gun, which his lawyers say is unique to Hawaii.

Santucci wasn’t diagnosed with any disqualifying behavioral, emotional or mental disorder. His lawyers say it's unconstitutional to require a medical evaluation to exercise a fundamental right when there’s no evidence of mental illness.

The state attorney general's office declines to comment.

