Lawmakers, environmental advocates sound off on 'unacceptable' fuel spill on Haleakala

HALEAKALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism against the military mounted on social media after 700 gallons of diesel fuel reportedly spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on Haleakala.
"This is just unacceptable," Maui County Sen. Lynn DeCoite decried, adding she reached out to the military for more details, but communication with them in the past has been "erratic."
"I try to give them the benefit of the doubt that they have their hands full trying to deal with it," DeCoite said. "For me, one is try to contain the situation, make sure there's no seepage into those aquifers and so forth."
For many, the spill re-fueled their anger towards the military, which was already ignited amid the ongoing efforts to de-fuel the Red Hill fuel storage facility.
"Even with intense scrutiny on them with the Red Hill water crisis, even with looming dates like the expiration of the military land leases, they simply can't prevent these kinds of contamination events," Sierra Club of Hawaii President Wayne Tanaka said.
U.S. Space Force's Indo-Pacific Commander Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir said in a statement:
"We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts."
Pacific Air Force Public Affairs blamed the spill at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on a mechanical issue after a diesel fuel pump for a backup generator didn't turn off Sunday night.
A maintenance worker Monday deactivated the pump. By then, 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the system.
The agency is investigating what led the pump to fail. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said some of its staff will inspect the site along with members of the Department of Health next Tuesday.