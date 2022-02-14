Law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios by; KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) -- Hawaii police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios of Pahoa who has been reported as a runaway. Dalija- Airinios was last seen on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the Hawaiian Beaches area. She was seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and black shoes.She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 115 lbs. with long straight hair and brown eyes.Police ask anyone with information on Dalija-Airinios’ whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyra Dalija Police Clothing Police Department Shoe Runaway Whereabouts Pants More From KITV 4 Island News Business Honolulu-based security company to pay over $1.5 million for program denying overtime pay Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Blangiardi announces news conference to address tightening restrictions on large events. Updated Jan 5, 2022 News More women are signing up for app-based work Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local U.S.VETS-Hawaiʻi’s Gifts of Aloha program aims to provide holiday gifts for homeless veterans, families Updated Jan 19, 2022 Business Ohana Hale Marketplace relocating in Kakaako Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Pearl City Community Church hosting a testing and vaccination pop up Nov 24, 2021 Recommended for you