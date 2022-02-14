 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawai‘i Police Department
Hawai‘i Police Department

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) -- Hawaii police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios of Pahoa who has been reported as a runaway. 

Dalija- Airinios was last seen on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the Hawaiian Beaches area. She was seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and black shoes.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 115 lbs. with long straight hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Dalija-Airinios’ whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.