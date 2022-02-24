 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Law enforcement searches controversial property in Hau'ula

HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Law enforcement officers were in Hau'ula this morning searching for solid and hazardous waste. Earlier this week, we told you about one homeowner's property along Kamehameha Highway that is fighting foreclosure from the city for land use violations.

According to the search warrant from the State Attorney General's Office, officers were looking for 10 cubic yards or more of waste that they feared would pollute the water in the area

The Attorney General's Office says this is an active investigation and would not provide further comment. The property owner did tell us he's just trying to take care of the violations and has already cleared up two of them.

For my kids' playground, I built 4 telephone poles with a deck it was a little structure. But I guess they are right, I have to take it down. I also have a little kiosk that I put on the side of the road," said landowner Hopate Tuafa.

Taufa says already he's working to address the additional 5 violations he has left. He says he's already applied for an exemption for two of them.

