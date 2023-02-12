...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Lavender Clinic could close permanently if doesn't reach fundraising goal
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Legislature is introducing new bills this session that could make it much more challenging for some individuals to get healthcare.
The legislature has what's considered to be three anti-transgender bills, one reportedly targets the provision of gender-affirming healthcare for youth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of funds, and other challenges, it's become increasingly difficult for clinics that welcome sexual and gender minorities to stay afloat. Finding grants is now critical.
On the verge of potentially closing, the Lavender Clinic in Honolulu offers care for all, but could be in its final month of operation.
"This is a place that we trust, a place that we don't believe you'll be discriminated against which is incredibly useful," said Lavender patient Valerie Artemis.
"I think that most people don't know that in a small medical clinic, literally everything has to come out of the insurance reimbursement, the lights, the internet, all of the equipment," Lavender Clinic Director of Gender Affirming Care Renee Pedersen said.
The Clinic will reportedly close permanently this Friday if it doesn't reach its fund-raising goal $150,000.
