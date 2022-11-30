 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway as 2 volcanoes erupt simultaneously

  • Updated
  • 0
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway as 2 volcanoes erupt simultaneously

The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.

The leading edge of the lava flow gushing out of Mauna Loa is about 4.5 miles away from Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency's website said Wednesday morning.

CNN's Dave Alsup, Rachel Ramirez, Chris Boyette and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred