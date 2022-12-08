Lava flow no longer advancing toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway, USGS officials say

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts near Hilo, Hawaii.
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The lava flow that has been slowly approaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on the Big Island is no longer expected to reach the highway, United States Geological Survey (USGS) officials said Thursday at the daily press briefing on the Mauna Loa eruption.
In the Thursday update, USGS said the lava front was still 1.75 miles from the highway but that the lava supply from Fissure 3 is no longer feeding the flow front. Fissure 3 is still erupting, but the lava flows are localized around Fissure 3, closer to the vent, officials said. There is still no threat to any communities.
As of Thursday morning, the lava was collecting in the area around Fissure 3 at about 10,500 feet, and had not organized into a new downhill flow, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA).
A big change overnight at Fissure 3 on Mauna Loa -- the eruption is NO LONGER feeding the lava flow that has been approaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle road), and lava is coming out at a lower rate Thursday morning. There's no imminent threat to any community. pic.twitter.com/seOUHzSvR9
Overnight, observers saw increased high fountains of lava shooting up from Fissure 3 – some blasting into the air as 500 feet – possibly indicating that it was partly obstructed.
“So just to emphasize, there is no current threat to any island communities or infrastructure at this time,” said David Phillips, the deputy scientist-in-charge at U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).
But while the eruption continues, county officials said they will continue to be on alert because scientists say things could always change.
“That’s good news for us,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said.
The Daniel K. Inouye Highway is a crucial road on Hawaii Island, linking the east and west sides of the islands.
Mauna Loa began erupting on Nov. 27. It was its first eruption in 38 years.
Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano. It stretches 10.5 miles from base to summit and takes up half the entire surface area of Hawaii's Big Island, according to the USGS.
