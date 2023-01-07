Laura Ho is Crowned 2023 Narcissus Queen

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is proud to announce Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023.
The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
Laura Ho was born in Honolulu and is the daughter of Ronald and Marilyn Ho. She is an honors graduate of Punahou School and magna cum laude graduate of the University of Oregon where she double majored in Chinese and Asian Studies. She is currently employed at the law firm of Ogawa, Lau, Nakamura and Jew as an Administrative Assistant. Laura speaks Mandarin and Japanese and her interests include baking and decorating cakes, drawing, visual design, playing the saxophone, and learning new languages.
Also crowned were:
First Princess – Jacelyn Ho
Second Princess – Kelly Yee
Third Princess – Jessica Lin
Fourth Princess – Kelsie-Ann Suan-Kon
Special Awards include:
Miss Popularity - Laura Ho
Miss Congeniality - Jacelyn Ho
Miss Talent - Laura Ho
Pageant participants compete in four phases: Judges' interview, Talent, Chinese Evening Gown and Speech. The Narcissus Queen and her four princesses will represent the local Chinese community and the state of Hawaii through the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, serving as ambassadors of aloha in 2023, the Year of the Rabbit.
A Coronation Ball will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. For more information, visit www.chinesechamber.com or call 808-533-3181.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.