Laura Ho is Crowned 2023 Narcissus Queen

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is proud to announce Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023.

Also crowned were:

First Princess – Jacelyn Ho

Second Princess – Kelly Yee

Third Princess – Jessica Lin

Fourth Princess – Kelsie-Ann Suan-Kon

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023.

The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.

