Last survivor of USS Arizona vividly recalls Pearl Harbor attack, plans one last trip to memorial

FILE - The battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. A few centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to remember those who perished 81 years ago. (AP Photo/File)
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KITV4) -- December 2023 will mark 82 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. With the passing of Ken Potts in April 2022, Lou Center is the last-remaining survivor of the USS Arizona.
On a recent trip to Northern California, KITV4’s Rick Quan had a chance to visit this American hero at his home.
The American flag waves proudly outside Conter’s home in Grass Valley, Calif., a city located about an hour north of Sacramento
Conter is now 101 years old, but his mind is still sharp, especially when it comes to the events of Dec. 7, 1941. He was just 20 years old at the time.
“I’ll never forget December 7th. I was quartermaster third class then. The ship blew up when we took a bomb. It went through five decks and into the lower handling room. The forward handling room blew up and that’s what happened,” Conter recalled.
Conter helped rescue dozens of burned crew members that day and later took part in the underwater recovery of bodies. In all, the Arizona would lose 1,177 officers and crewmen. Only 335 survived.
Reminders of that fateful day decorate Conter’s home, which resembles a museum.
Conter was saddened to hear about the passing of the next to last Arizona survivor, Ken Potts. The two had become friends by going to the reunions. But now that number has dwindled to just one. He credits his longevity to being in good shape, a positive attitude, and the prayers of his late sister who was a nun.
“She did all the praying for me all my life. It kept me going. It’s hard to say just remember, when God wants you he’ll take you down,” Conter said.
Conter’s children take turns taking care of him. His daughter, Louann, was named after her father.
“We’re just blessed as a family to still have him around. He’s very positive. He’s always happy. He loves to continue to do short interviews with the younger generation to keep the history, especially World War II ongoing, because he is the last generation and it’s dwindling quickly,” Louann said.
After Pearl Harbor, Conter became a pilot and flew hundreds of rescue missions. He also saw combat in the Korean War and created the Navy’s first Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) program.
“Remember me as a good Navy man, a good Navy American citizen that will fight for the United States forever. This is our country. It’s free,” Conter said proudly.
A book about his amazing life is now available. Conter signed more than 600 copies and they have all sold out at the Pearl Harbor visitor center. His story is nearly complete, but he has one last mission: To return to Hawaii for one more Dec. 7 memorial ceremony.
“[I’ll] make it out one more time, you bet,” he said.