 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane closures for portions of Ōma‘o Road scheduled for Jan. 24 to 28  

  • Updated
  • 0

KAUAI (KITV4) - The Department of Public Works has announced that road repaving will continue along portions of Omao Road near the Kaumaualii Highway intersection.

The work is scheduled from January 24 to the 28 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on weekdays only, weather permitting. Omao Road will be closed at Koloa Road to all northbound traffic.

Only southbound traffic from Kaumualii Highway will be allowed through the work zone.  There will be no parking allowed in the work area.

Signs and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists are urged to make arrangements and use alternate routes.

Recommended for you