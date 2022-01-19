Lane closures for portions of Ōma‘o Road scheduled for Jan. 24 to 28 BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAUAI (KITV4) - The Department of Public Works has announced that road repaving will continue along portions of Omao Road near the Kaumaualii Highway intersection.The work is scheduled from January 24 to the 28 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on weekdays only, weather permitting. Omao Road will be closed at Koloa Road to all northbound traffic.Only southbound traffic from Kaumualii Highway will be allowed through the work zone. There will be no parking allowed in the work area.Signs and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists are urged to make arrangements and use alternate routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tonga remains cut off after a massive eruption and tsunami. Here's what we know Jan 17, 2022 Local Illegal parking, traffic on the north shore as dozens flock to view high surf Updated Jan 6, 2022 Crime & Courts Adoptive parents of Isabell 'Ariel' Kalua to appear in court Monday Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Hawaii State Capitol to remain closed due rise in COVID cases Jan 5, 2022 Local Statewide recruitment for adult corrections officers currently underway Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local What's open and closed in Honolulu for the New Year’s Day holiday Updated Dec 30, 2021 Recommended for you