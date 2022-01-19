Lane closures for portions of Ōma‘o Road scheduled for Jan. 24 to 28 BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAUAI (KITV4) - The Department of Public Works has announced that road repaving will continue along portions of Omao Road near the Kaumaualii Highway intersection.The work is scheduled from January 24 to the 28 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on weekdays only, weather permitting. Omao Road will be closed at Koloa Road to all northbound traffic.Only southbound traffic from Kaumualii Highway will be allowed through the work zone. There will be no parking allowed in the work area.Signs and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists are urged to make arrangements and use alternate routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Top-stories Principal pushes back against commission's ruling to cut $1M from charter school budget Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Crowd sizes limited in Honolulu as omicron rises in islands Updated Jan 6, 2022 Local Illegal fireworks disturb residents in some Oahu neighborhoods Updated Nov 30, 2021 Business Hawaiʻi to receive $339 million in federal funding to repair bridges across the state Updated 6 hrs ago Local Thursday Weather: Lowering rain chances Updated Dec 22, 2021 News Five children dead and four injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air Updated Dec 16, 2021 Recommended for you