Landslides blocking lanes on Piilani Highway, Hana Highway on Maui

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUPO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rains have triggered landslides resulting in road closures in East Maui, Thursday night.
One reported road closure has occurred on the Piilani Highway at mile markers 36 and 37, in the Kaupo area. Another landslide was reported on the Hana Highway at mile marker 11.5, blocking the Hana-bound lane.
Crews have been dispatched to clear the road of debris. Maui County officials say they expect the Piilani Highway closure to last through Friday morning. Road closure signs have been posted at mile marker 46 and in Ulupalakua, officials said.
Officials did not say how long they expect the closure on the Hana Highway will last.
There have been no reports of crashes or injuries from the landslides.