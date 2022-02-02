Lanai teachers face eviction scare

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Seven educators in five different teacher households, renting in Department of Education-owned homes, received eviction notices last week. The surprise notices to vacate came as a shock on an island with scarce housing availability.
The DOE has traditionally allowed teachers on Lanai to pay month-to-month after the end of their lease terms, but the letters sent the final week of January appear to strictly interpret housing arrangements as temporary.
"The Department has been informed that these individuals do not have alternate housing in place so we will be suspending those notices while we re-evaluate the situation," a DOE spokesperson told KITV4.
Kerri Glickstein, an intermediate & high school music teacher, has lived with her family of four in a DOE owned home for more than eight years.
"We were devastated. We lived on Lanai for 14 years and we know there is no housing at all on Lanai," she said.
Glickstein emphasized that losing housing can mean having to leave Lanai.
Osa Tui of the Hawaii State Teachers association says there's continuous construction on the island "Any extra housing going on is going to construction workers. Their companies will pay so much more than a teacher can afford," Tui explained.
Senator Lynn Decoite says the DOE's leadership, including the interim superintendent, were also caught off guard. "He reassured me also they were gonna look deeper into this. And wanted to make sure the teachers could trust we would do due diligence," Decoite said.
Are those assurances enough for the Glickstein family?
"It makes me feel a little better but not a whole lot because I don't know if it's gonna happen again," Kerri Glickstein said, wondering if the DOE would revert to a strict policy in the future. "That uproots our entire family. And it uproots the work we did, getting to know our community and becoming a part of it."