Lanai housing crisis could be alleviated by Bill 107 at County Council

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A bill that would affect home prices in Maui County goes before the council for its second and final reading on Sept. 20, 2022. And thousands of people who live on Lanai could be impacted if it passes.
The island is suffering from a major housing crisis -- what many say is even worse than the other islands.
One housing subdivision is home to most of Lanai's 3,000 residents. There just isn't enough housing to go around. That's what everyone who KITV4 spoke with said, but only Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson would go on camera.
"25% of our homes are bought by out-of-state buyers and 15% have been bought by corporations trying to make money off the real estate industry," Johnson said.
As chair of the council's Affordable Housing Committee, Johnson wrote Bill 107.
"The bill changes the affordable housing guidelines the county issues every year. It'll shave off 22% of the price of an affordable housing unit. A $500,000 house would now become a $400,000 house. By bringing that price down, it qualifies people for the crucial FHA loans - first-time home buyer's loans," explained Johnson.
Billionaire Larry Ellison owns 98% of the island. His management company Pulama Lanai is building affordable housing project Hokuao, but only as rentals. To build it, it needs to fly in workers who need a place to stay.
"When outside influences increase the values of our homes, we have no place to go. The company is buying all the homes to begin with because they have large construction projects," Johnson said.