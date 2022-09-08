 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lanai housing crisis could be alleviated by Bill 107 at County Council

  • 0
Lanai housing crisis

Lanai housing crisis

 By Diane Ako

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A bill that would affect home prices in Maui County goes before the council for its second and final reading on Sept. 20, 2022. And thousands of people who live on Lanai could be impacted if it passes.

The island is suffering from a major housing crisis -- what many say is even worse than the other islands.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK