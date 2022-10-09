Lanai Culture & Heritage Center launches virtual exhibit celebrating plantation centennial

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center launches a new virtual exhibit as part of its centennial celebration that commemorates the plantation life that began when the island was purchased by pineapple pioneer James Dole in 1922. Photo Courtesy: A Del Rosario Collection.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Lanai Culture & Heritage Center launched a new virtual exhibit as part of its centennial celebration that commemorates the plantation life that began when the island was purchased by pineapple pioneer James Dole in 1922.
“There was so much more to our plantation history than just the work. Lanai’s plantation people created the foundation of our community today and had a shared sense of responsibility for each other and to this place,” said Lanai CHC Executive Director Shelly Preza, whose lineage on the island can be traced for centuries.
After completing her education at Kamehameha Schools on Oahu and Harvard University, she returned to Lanai to give back to the community that raised her.
“This exhibit is a way to highlight their vibrant lives and to honor their important legacy,” Preza said.
The web exhibit shares photographs and audio of firsthand accounts that have never been shared before of what became the world’s largest pineapple plantation. The exhibit is composed of photographs from Lanai family collections of community members who are generationally tied to the plantation era.
When James Dole purchased Lanai in 1922 for $1.1 million, a new economic industry driven by pineapple began and would encompass 70 years in which the island became one of the world’s leading centers for production.
It led to an influx of immigrant families with the first being those from Japan and more arrivals from Philippines, Korea, China, Puerto Rico and many other cultures that shaped Lanai into the community it is today.
The culture and heritage center offers a view of plantation life that transcends the division between economic interests and labor. It presents a historic accounting of daily life that was civic-focused, culturally inclusive and joyful. It celebrates the promise of a new life that many immigrants sought and found on the island during those decades.
This exhibit offers a broad showcase of island life and poignant insights into the cultural identity of a community that was shaped by a 70-year era. The online exhibit is accessible to the many thousands of residents who no longer live on the island of just 3,000 residents.
The “Beyond the Labor: Plantation Life on Lanai” exhibit can be accessed through Virtual Exhibits at LanaiCHC.org.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.