Lahaina, Wahikuli evacuated as fires ravage across Maui | UPDATE

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Fire crews continue to battle brush and structure fires in Upcountry and Lahaina areas. Maui Mayor Bissen issued an emergency proclamation in response to the fires.
The American Red Cross has opened Maui High School as an evacuation center. School will not be in session for Maui High students August 9th.
Shelters are now open on Maui and Hawaii Island to help those impacted by the high winds and wildfires. pic.twitter.com/Zob8CDvOBg— HawaiiRedCross (@HawaiiRedCross) August 9, 2023
Wahikuli residents in West Maui were evacuated Tuesday evening.
The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions. Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas. The National Guard has been activated to fight the fires Wednesday.
Earlier Tuesday, multiple structures have burned and multiple evacuations are in place, as powerful winds continue to fuel dangerous fire weather conditions, and firefighter crews battle brush and structure fires in Upcountry and Lahaina areas.
In West Maui, fire crews from Napili, Lahaina, Kihei and Wailuku responded to the fast-moving fire, which was fueled by strong winds as Hurricane Dora passed well south of Hawaii.
The Upcountry fire started just after midnight Tuesday, and has grown to about 1,000 acres so far.
On the West side, evacuations occurred at Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu, Kelawea Mauka and Lahaina Bypass.
Website for @CivilDefenseHI reports Mauna Kea Fairways North rental units are being evacuated as a result of wildfire near Mauna Kea resort. https://t.co/2jpsJgwILS— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) August 9, 2023
At 4:30 p.m., the Maui County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for Kelawea Mauka Subdivision in Lahaina due to a wildfire burning in the area.
Just prior to the new Lahaina order, an evacuation order was also issued for Maui residents of the subdivision including Kulalani Drive and Kulalani Circle, in the Kula area, emergency officials said.
So basically the entire island is on fire. Somehow where I am, the driest part of the island, has been so far spared. This is Lahaina town, the popular tourist town on the island. (Not my video.) Apartments and stores have burned down. pic.twitter.com/msvj6lPgIg— Shayla Maddox 🎨🏝️ (@shaylamaddox) August 9, 2023
Residents who live near Piiholo and Olinda roads are being urged to proactively evacuate as fire weather conditions remain extremely high, with the potential to escalate suddenly.
“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” said Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea. “Burning airborne materials can light fires a great distance away from the main body of fire.”
Crews cleared trees and downed power lines on Olinda and Piiholo roads to make one lane passable. Now, Maui fire officials are advising residents to evacuate while they can.
Approximately 12,400 Hawaiian Electric customers in West Maui are without power as crews work to repair about 30 downed power poles and multiple spans of power lines in various areas, including in Puamana along Honoapiilani Highway, according to HECO.
In Upcountry, including parts of Olinda and Piiholo, Makawao and Kula, about 600 customers are without power, HECO said. There are another 30+ spans of downed power lines in this area.
We are asking currently affected customers in West Maui and Upcountry to potentially prepare for an extended outage into the late evening as crews work on repairs. Customers not restored by 7p this evening can plan for possible overnight outages. https://t.co/ad5ALEUFpj pic.twitter.com/5l8AiluDa1— Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 9, 2023
Kula
A brush fire that erupted in the Olinda Road area of Kula in upcountry Maui shortly after midnight has led to the evacuation of residents in nearby neighborhoods, as local authorities and firefighting teams rush to contain the blaze.
The fire triggered a coordinated emergency response from multiple agencies on the Island as crews work to protect lives and property.
Driven by high winds caused by Hurricane Dora, the situation escalated rapidly overnight hours. At 3:45 a.m., residents in the Auli’i Drive area were evacuated as a precautionary measure. An hour later, at 4:50 a.m., residents of Hanamu Road were also evacuated.
945a #MauiOutage: In Upcountry Maui, crews are working to restore downed poles and lines in parts of Olinda-Piiholo and responding to outages reported in the Kula area. Mahalo for your continued patience.— Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 8, 2023
Firefighters from various parts of the region, including Kula, Makawao, Kahului, and Wailea, are still out, battling the flames and working to gain control over the fire’s spread. MFD’s Air One helicopter was also deployed at daybreak to conduct an aerial assessment of the fire's extent and behavior.
The American Red Cross has established the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani as an evacuation center. Those seeking shelter are reminded to ensure that their pets are properly restrained if they intend to bring them along. As of 7 a.m., 54 evacuated residents had come to the shelter.
Kaonoulu Ranch has also stepped in to offer assistance, opening the Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao for residents needing to evacuate their farm and ranch animals.
Lahaina
The first brush fire in the Lahaina area was first reported just after 6:30 a.m., located in the area of Lahainaluna Road.
Officials ordered evacuations at 6:40 a.m. for residents living in the area surrounding Lahaina Intermediate School. Firefighters with the Napili, Lahaina, and Kihei departments were called out to battle the blaze. This was declared 100% contained just before 10 a.m.
Just before 4:30 p.m., another wildfire was reported to be burning near the Kelawea Mauka Subdivision. It is unclear how large this fire has grown.
The American Red Cross has opened Lahaina Civic Center as an evacuation center.
Winds in the area remain a concern. A high-wind warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for portions of Maui County remains in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Road Closures
Kula
Emergency road closures have been implemented to contain the situation and facilitate firefighters. Kealaloa Avenue, Haleakala Highway at Lower Kimo Road, and Haleakala Highway at Kula Highway have all been closed to give fire crews unimpeded access to the affected areas.
Lahaina
Police have shut down Lahainaluna Road is closed between Honoapiilani Hwy and the Lahaina Bypass due to the fire.
The Honoapiilani Hwy is closed to Lahaina bound traffic at Leialii Pkwy; Kaanapali bound is open.
Authorities have shut down Lahainaluna Road between Kelawea Street and Kuialua Street due to the fire.
Weather Conditions and Warnings
The situation is further complicated by heavy smoke conditions and a high-wind warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for various parts of Maui County, including the Haleakala summit. The warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Impacted residents are strongly advised to act promptly and listen to emergency responders, evacuating the area immediately with their families, pets, and necessary supplies.
The situation remains fluid, and local authorities are working diligently to bring the fire under control and ensure the safety and well-being of all affected individuals.
School Closures
The fire has caused Hawaii Education officials to close schools in West Maui. According to HIDOE, the clsoures were necessary due to unsafe conditions caused by heavy winds, including flying debris, downed power poles and trees. Most of the schools were not scheduled to have students on campus, officials said.
Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary: School closed to students and staff. Families have been notified by the school.
King Kamehameha III Elementary: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.
Lahaina Intermediate: Previously scheduled waiver day; no students were scheduled to be at school today.
Lahainaluna High School: Freshman student orientation canceled. Previously scheduled waiver day for grades 10-12.
King Kekaulike High will be closed to students and staff, August 9.
Kamehameha Schools Maui and ʻAʻapueo Preschool are closed today due to the brush fire located ma uka of the Pukalani campus.
Seabury Hall has closed its campus and canceled all events due to the fire, mandatory road closures and evacuations in the area.
Haleakalā Waldorf School middle and high school facilities have been canceled out of an abundance of precaution. Parents and guardians are asked to “reach out if you have any questions or concerns.”