Lahaina restaurant shut down after health inspectors find dead rodents, roaches

  • Updated
  • 0
Department of Health

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety branch issued a red “closed” placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant after a routine inspection found dead rodents, roaches, and several other violations.

The restaurant, located at 2580 Kekaa Drive in Lahaina, must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved, health officials said.

During their inspection, the DOH noted the following violations:

  • Rodent droppings throughout the downstairs and kitchen areas.
  • Dead rodents and roaches in the downstairs storage area and refrigerated prep chiller.
  • Missing ceiling tiles and a gap on the bottom of exterior door, allowing entry of pests into the kitchen.
  • Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area.
  • Improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators; and
  • Blockage of the two handwashing sinks.
A follow-up inspection of the restaurant by the Food Safety and Vector Control Branch is scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

The DOH says it is requiring China Bowl Asian Cuisine restaurant to have the following corrective actions in place before it can re-open: 

  • Work with a professional pest control contractor to develop a rodent and cockroach monitoring and treatment plan to eradicate the current pest infestation;
  • Clean the kitchen and downstairs storage areas of food debris, harborage, and grease and fill any remaining holes or gaps.
