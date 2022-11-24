Lahaina residents using native plants to help prevent future brush fires

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Strong and gusty winds behind a cold front will exceed advisory
threshold through tonight. The potential for very strong wind
gusts remains highest for typical windier locations, such as
mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...All main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A now two-weeks long brush fire on Maui that scorched 2,175 acres of Kauaula in Lahaina has ignited nearby residents to help prevent similar disasters in the future. Their solution? Planting native plants.
"To basically keep the weeds down because I think that's the biggest problem," activist Ke'eaumoku Kapu told KITV4. "Every time there's a fire they (the weeds) burn, and they grow back."
Kapu added many of the existing native plants in the area are struggling because of invasive species.
In their effort to reforest the land with native vegetation, Kapu and other organizers sought donations, receiving a variety of about 400 native plants, including hala, 'a'ali'i, and ukiuki.
"What we're trying to do is use different types of species that are adaptable to less water and is more (fire) retardant in dry areas," Kapu explained.
Organizers are calling on volunteers to help them clear brush and reforest the area on Saturday and Sunday. The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mill and Shaw Street right near the Lahaina Aquatic Center.
The timing is metaphoric, Kapu emphasized, to stage the event on the eve of La Ku'oko'a, or Hawaiian Independence Day, next Monday. For Kapu, returning native plants to their rightful home is a fitting feat to observe the holiday.
"Hopefully we can use this opportunity to educate a lot of people," Kapu said.
According to a spokesperson from the Maui Fire Department, the fire is 90% contained with no active flames.