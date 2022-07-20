 Skip to main content
Lahaina man, 53, identified as drowning victim found off Maui's North Shore

  • Updated
  • 0
NAKALELE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old Lahaina man was been identified as the drowning victim found off Maui’s North Shore over the weekend.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, rescue crews were called out to the scene just off the Kahekili Highway, near Nakalele, where a body was reported floating about 50 yards offshore.

On Wednesday, Maui Police identified the victim was Virgilio Seatriz Jr. Seatriz's family first reported him missing from his workplace in Honokowai on July 14, police said.

Medics pronounced Seatriz dead after bringing him to shore. Police say the preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play.

Authorities did not say how long they believed Seatriz was in the water. The investigation is ongoing.

