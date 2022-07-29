Lahaina Fish Company given red DOH placard, forced to shut down temporarily due to roach infestation

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The restaurant had completed professional pest control treatments, so a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard was posted after the DOH inspector advised the restaurant to complete additional treatments and to clean up areas that provide food and harborage for pests.
During a follow-up inspection on July 26, the DOH inspector examined the cook line and found significant roach activity, food debris and grease build up.
Due to the amount of roach activity, the red placard was issued and the restaurant was closed to the public.
The cold-holding and cross-contamination violations had been corrected by the second inspection, DOH said.
DOH required the restaurant to eradicate the roach infestation with increased pest control treatments; send pest control invoices and treatment plan to the district inspector, and conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease build up.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.