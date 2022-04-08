Lahaina Chinese restaurant Fu Lin forced to close following multiple failed Health Department inspections

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Fu Lin restaurant, in Lahaina, failed two Hawaii Department of Health inspections on April 4 and 6, forcing them to close until proper health and safety protocols and clean up are in place.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red "Closed" placard to Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant on Monday.
The Chinese restaurant is located 1312 Front St. in Lahaina on Maui. Following the inspection on April 4, the restaurant has immediately shut down, and will remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection on April 11 and all violations are resolved.
During the routine inspection, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:
• About two dozen cockroaches throughout the kitchen;
• A live cat in the kitchen;
• Rodent droppings throughout the kitchen;
• Multiple holes/openings in walls, ceiling, and floor where pests can enter;
• Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen;
• Lack of sanitizer in the mechanical dishwasher;
• Improper temperatures of potentially hazardous foods; and,
• Use of a handwash sink for purposes other than handwashing.
A follow up inspection was conducted on April 6. The following violations were noted:
• A live rat in front bar;
• Roach activity in the kitchen;
• Rodent excrement in the kitchen and;
• Improvement towards cleaning grease and food debris and filling holes and gaps in kitchen walls, ceilings, and floors.
Based on the severity of pest activity, the restaurant will remain closed to protect public health, and until DOH approves its reopening.
DOH requires food establishments to take the following corrective actions before they can reopen:
• Continue to work with a professional pest control contractor. A monitoring and treatment plan for both rodents and cockroaches must be completed to eradicate the current pest infestation.
• Provide copies of the pest treatment reports to DOH to monitor progress.
• Clean any remaining food debris and grease and fill any remaining holes.
The next follow up inspection is scheduled for April 11.
The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaii residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.