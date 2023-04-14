Lahaina Banyan Tree celebrates 150th anniversary with fun festivities

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Lahaina Restoration Foundation will host a free birthday party celebrating the Lahaina banyan tree’s 150th birthday.
The fun event will happen on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the members of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation will present the historic tree with a new bench and plaque.
There will be a banyan tree trivia contest where participants who answer correctly will be awarded a little gift along with being entered into a drawing with prize winners that will be announced at noon.
Fun fact storyboards and several photos of the Lahaina banyan tree will be on display and Keiki will also be able to create special cards using a banyan tree rubber stamp, colored pencils, and pens.
The 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest Winner, artist Laurie Miller will be present to sign posters that will be available for purchase at the Lahaina Visitor Center.
Birthday cake will be distributed at 1 p.m. to all attendees, followed by a free kalo plant giveaway at 2 p.m. The kalo plants will be given in honor of the kalo that was grown at the site for centuries prior to the construction of the Lahaina Fort in 1827.
“The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is so very excited to commemorate such a special anniversary for a very special banyan tree,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director. “We invite our entire Maui community to join us on Earth Day as we celebrate her beauty and continuing legacy.”
