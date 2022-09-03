Labor Day weekend weather forecast: Enhanced showers, winds pick up Sunday

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honoluu, light to moderate trades are expected today, allowing localized sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas.
An area of enhanced moisture will move from east to west through the islands today into early Sunday, bringing showery conditions to many windward areas at times, and sending some showers into leeward communities as well.
Drier conditions and moderate trades will return on Sunday and hold through Sunday night.
Another round of increased showers appears to move from east to west through the islands Labor Day through early Tuesday, with drier more typical trade wind weather then returning Tuesday afternoon through late next week.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's and low 90's today. It could get hot and humid in some spots.
Winds are expected out of the east from 10-15 mph.
SURF - According to the NWS Honolulu office, surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly reinforcing shots of south and south-southwest background level swells moving through. The next small source will arrive tonight into Sunday out of the south, that will lead to an upward trend that should hold through Monday before easing. For the extended, a decent south-southwest swell could arrive locally next weekend (around the 10th), depending on how the source evolves as it passes south of the Tasman Sea and New Zealand this weekend.
Surf along north facing shores will remain small through next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain well below the seasonal average into next week.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.