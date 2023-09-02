 Skip to main content
Labor Day weekend forecast LIVE from Upcountry Maui

Trade wind weather today, shifting winds ahead for your Labor day weekend

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, we expect moderate to breezy trade winds to continue through tonight with passing showers through the early morning hours as a weak disturbance passes by.

Trade wind speeds will drop rapidly on Sunday and become light from Monday through Tuesday. These lighter large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breeze coverage to expand. Converging sea breeze winds may produce slow moving scattered afternoon showers over island interior sections on Monday and Tuesday.

