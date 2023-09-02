Labor Day weekend forecast LIVE from Upcountry Maui

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, we expect moderate to breezy trade winds to continue through tonight with passing showers through the early morning hours as a weak disturbance passes by.
Trade wind speeds will drop rapidly on Sunday and become light from Monday through Tuesday. These lighter large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breeze coverage to expand. Converging sea breeze winds may produce slow moving scattered afternoon showers over island interior sections on Monday and Tuesday.
A slow strengthening in the trade winds remains in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday.
The breezy trades will maintain rough, choppy surf along the east-facing shores today. A longer period NE swell (around 10 seconds), associated with former Tropical Cyclone Irwin, is also mixed in. However, peak east shore surf should remain below the 10 ft High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. East shore surf is expected to trend lower on Sunday and into early next week as the trades weaken.
South shore surf should remain small through Sunday. A moderate (3 to 4 foot) south to south-southwest swell is expected to slowly fill in Monday and peak from Tuesday through Wednesday near HSA levels, then slowly decline through rest of the week.
For the north and west facing shores, surf is expected to increase today as a swell generated by a storm-force low (former Tropical Cyclone Damrey) arrives. This swell is forecast to come in from the northwest (310 degrees), then gradually transition over to north-northwest (340 degrees) by early next week.