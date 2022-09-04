Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday.
Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward into next weekend.
A series of weak disturbances moving through the islands over the next seven days will bring periods of increasing cloud and shower trends to each island.
- Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80's to low 90's today.
- Showers should clear the state later this morning with more sunshine in the forecast this afternoon.
- Winds are forecasted out of the east in the 10-25 mph range.
SURF:
The National Weather Service in Honolulu says south-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swell.
A swell originating from a gale moving east of New Zealand early this week will be directed within the island's south southwest swell window and is timed to reach our local waters next weekend.
This slightly larger, medium to long period swell will support a noticeable increase in south shore surf.
A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf.
East wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under generally moderate to fresh east trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
North: 1-3'
West: 1-3'
South: 2-3'
East: 2-4'
A small craft advisory is posted for our usual windy areas around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.