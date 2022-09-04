 Skip to main content
Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state

kula

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday.

Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward into next weekend.

