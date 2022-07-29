La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day, officially recognized by the State of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- First established back in 1843 under King Kamehameha III to commemorate the restoration of the Hawaiian Kingdom, La Hoihoi Ea was declared the Kingdom of Hawaii's second National Holiday.
"We know that in our history, Hawaii has had two illegal seizures and occupations of our islands," explained Native Hawaiian teacher, Kumu Hina. "The first of which is this holiday, that observes the return of Hawaii after five months of illegal occupation by the British."
Until this year, formal recognition of the event had not been established at the state level. That is until a years-long effort aimed at the legislature, resulted in the signing of a law officially declaring July 31 as annual Sovereignty Restoration Day.
"The Observances of days of importance, La Kuokoa, Ali'i birthday's, these are all part and parcel of the educational campaign that our people have been on for many years now," Kumu Hina said.
"For us, we were happy to see that the state was able to recognize it in this way," added Native Hawaiian advocate, Imai Winchester. "We understand though that this is one step in the journey that we have to take, so it is not done."
As for Sunday's celebration at Thomas Square, the opportunity to educate about the state's rich history as well as forge new conversations about the future.
"So we have a full lineup. We have food, family activities, fun and games, we have critical discussions taking place in our tents. Issues surrounding RIMPAC and the militarization of our waters, Kaohewai will be speaking and presenting about what's going on at red Hill," Winchester continued.
"The reason we continue to educate and empower our people is because we want a healthy and thriving, not only Hawaiian community but everyone else who lives in Hawaii as well," explained Kumu Hina.
Opening flag ceremonies begin Sunday, July 31, at 11:30 a.m.