 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day, officially recognized by the State of Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
King Kamehameha III

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- First established back in 1843 under King Kamehameha III to commemorate the restoration of the Hawaiian Kingdom, La Hoihoi Ea was declared the Kingdom of Hawaii's second National Holiday.

"We know that in our history, Hawaii has had two illegal seizures and occupations of our islands," explained Native Hawaiian teacher, Kumu Hina. "The first of which is this holiday, that observes the return of Hawaii after five months of illegal occupation by the British."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK