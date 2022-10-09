 Skip to main content
Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center Launches Virtual Exhibit Celebrating Plantation Centennial

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center launches a new virtual exhibit as part of its centennial celebration that commemorates the plantation life that began when the island was purchased by pineapple pioneer James Dole in 1922.

HONOLULU - HI (KITV-4) Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center launches a new virtual exhibit as part of its centennial celebration that commemorates the plantation life that began when the island was purchased by pineapple pioneer James Dole in 1922.

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center Launches Virtual Exhibit Celebrating Plantation Centennial

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center launches a new virtual exhibit as part of its centennial celebration that commemorates the plantation life that began when the island was purchased by pineapple pioneer James Dole in 1922. Photo Courtesy: A Del Rosario Collection.

“There was so much more to our plantation history than just the work. Lānaʻi’s plantation people created the foundation of our community today and had a shared sense of responsibility for each other and to this place,” says Lānaʻi CHC Executive Director Shelly Preza, whose lineage on the island can be traced for centuries. After completing her education at Kamehameha Schools on Oahu and Harvard University, she returned to Lānaʻi to give back to the community that raised her. “This exhibit is a way to highlight their vibrant lives and to honor their important legacy.”

An error occurred