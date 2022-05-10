Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea celebration set for July 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea will now be celebrated on July 31 of each year in honor of King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III and his role in restoring Hawaiian rule to the islands after a British coup.
HB 2475, which recognizes an important chapter in the history of the Hawaiian Kingdom, was approved by the 2022 Legislature.
This is the first time in the state's history that the legislature is recognizing a holiday established during the Hawaiian monarchy.
In 1840, the British Ambassador to Hawaii along with a captain in the British Royal Navy raised the union jack in the capitol to symbolize they had unilaterally taken control of the islands. In response, Kauikeauoli dispatched diplomatic envoys to explain their case to the Court of Queen Victoria which ultimately sided with the Hawaiians.
Admiral Richard Thomas would later be dispatched to Hawaii, where he would remove the ambassador and the captain and the Hawaiian flag would then once again be raised, righting the wrongs that had been committed.
To commemorate this positive outcome for his kingdom, Kauikeauoli established the date of restoration as its first national holiday.
Chair of the House's Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs committee Representative Mark Nakashima (District 1 - Hamakua, North & South Hilo), who introduced the bill, said, "Some of the things we know as common place today are due to the events of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea. This includes the state's motto and the creation of Thomas Square in Honolulu. I believe that by writing this historic day into modern law it will serve as an ever-present and enduring opportunity for Hawaiians and the rest of the people of Hawaii to learn of the Hawaiian past and make personal connections with each other in the process."
HB 2475, HD 1, SD 1, CD1 is being sent to the Governor to be signed into law.