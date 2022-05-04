 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.

Kupuna struck by credit card fraud hopes her story will help others avoid falling victim

Loretta Arruda, victim of credit card theft

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Credit card fraud was the last thing Loretta Arruda of Halawa said she needed to deal with these days. 

Arruda has been retired for the past three years and her husband, Cliff, was looking forward to joining her last year, until he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Amid caring for her husband everyday and waiting through hours of treatment, Arruda received mail from Hawaiian Airlines informing her that a new credit card had opened in her name.

Arruda called the company to notify them the card was fraudulent and was told her home address and phone number was changed online. Fortunately, only one charge went through. She spent hours over the phone to get to the bottom of the incident.

"Repeating myself over and over again to each person, answering all of these security questions," Arruda explained. "Why was it so hard for me to do this when it was so easy for somebody else to open up a credit card and do a change of address and a phone number? It didn't make sense to me."

Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau told KITV4 some tricks scammers use to steal your information.

"Sometimes what we do see is a lot of people on social media share information, and sometimes that information that was shared can be answers to our security questions," Freitas said.

To avoid credit card fraud, the BBB suggests double checking monthly bank statements and shredding documents containing personal information. 

A representative from Hawaiian Airlines said the company always encourages cardholders to be cautious with their personal information and follow best practices such as avoiding recycling passwords and using a password generator.

